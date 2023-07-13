Local

KAMALA HARRIS

Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Boston for NAACP National Convention

She is scheduled to be in the city on July 29

By Marc Fortier

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Boston later this month to attend the NAACP national convention, the White House announced Thursday.

A statement released by the White House said Harris "will maintain her whirlwind travel across the country in July and August," including stops in Florida, Illinois, Indiana in addition to her visit to Massachusetts.

The vice president will be Boston on July 29, according to the announcement.

The NAACP's national convention is scheduled to run from July 26 to Aug. 1 in South Boston, and is estimated to bring more than $10 million to the city.

Boston has been chosen to hold the convention twice before, once in 1911 and again in 2020 — but the 2020 in-person convention was scuttled and moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

