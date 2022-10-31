Vice President Kamala Harris to Campaign for Dems in Boston This Week

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Boston on Wednesday to campaign for Democrats running for office in the Nov. 8 election.

Harris is scheduled to attend a 5:30 p.m. campaign rally in support of the statewide Democratic ticket.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll, attorney general candidate Andrea Campbell, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu are all expected to attend.

The rally, which will be held at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center at Roxbury Community College, is focused on getting voters out to the polls. A press release for the event said speakers are expected to highlight how the Democratic ticket will "bring people together, make Massachusetts more affordable and protect reproductive freedom."