Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Massachusetts on Saturday

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend an event in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on Saturday.

The event will feature performances from James Taylor, Yo-Yo Ma, and Emanuel Ax, according to the event's page.

The city of Pittsfield posted a traffic advisory of detours in the downtown area of the city during the event.

"Drivers should also expect delays downtown and should consider alternate routes. Parking restrictions will also be in place. Residents, visitors and event attendees should keep these temporary closures in mind when traveling." wrote the city on social media.



This comes after former President Barack Obama endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president Friday, just days after she launched her campaign after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.

"Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," Obama says in a video that shows Harris getting a call from the Obamas.

Michelle Obama says in the approximately one-minute video: "I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you. This is going to be historic."