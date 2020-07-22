Vice President Mike Pence to Attend Fundraiser on Nantucket

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to attend a Trump Victory Fundraiser in Nantucket on Saturday.

About 30 people will attend, and the event is expected to raise $1 million, according to a Republican National Committee official.

Politico reported that tickets are $25,000 apiece.

SCOOPLET: @Mike_Pence will travel to Nantucket next Saturday for a fundraiser that costs $25K per person to attend. Brad @parscale was listed as a host on the invite sent out before his demotion; the current invite online leaves Parscale's name off of it. https://t.co/q8WvJO4XIB pic.twitter.com/kRTXYnJywK — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) July 19, 2020

No information on the host or where exactly the event is being held has been released.

President Donald Trump visited Maine last month, and was scheduled to hold a campaign rally in New Hampshire earlier this month. The rally was postponed due to weather and has yet to be rescheduled.