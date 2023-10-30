Worcester

Victim dies after being dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds, Worcester police say

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, said a male victim was dropped off at a hospital with serious gunshot wounds before being pronounced dead

A male victim died from his injuries after being shot Monday afternoon, according to police in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Details were limited, but police said Monday night that officers had responded around 4 p.m. to a local hospital after a male patient was dropped off with serious gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead by hospital staff around 4:18 p.m., police said.

Investigators did not say where the shooting is believed to have taken place.

There is no connection with the ongoing investigation into a deadly shooting early Saturday morning at Worcester State University, police told NBC10 Boston.

Police said more information will be released when it becomes available.

