Victim Identified in Fatal Dorchester Shooting on Woodrow Ave.

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Dorchester late Thursday evening.

The victim was Marcos Blanco of Dorchester. He was 42 years old.

Officers received a call for a person shot near 89 Woodrow Avenue around 11:11 p.m. Thursday night. They found the victim in that area with an apparent gunshot wound.

Blanco was brought to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and died later that night.

Police have yet to make an arrest.

A different fatal shooting also occurred on Woodrow Ave. after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, though police have said that incident was not related.