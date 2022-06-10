Local

EAST BOSTON

Victim Identified in East Boston Hit-and-Run

A 58-year-old East Boston man died after being hit by a car last month

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police identified the victim of a hit-and-run crash in East Boston last month as they continue to search for the driver who fled the scene.

Alan Martel, 58, of East Boston, was rushed to the ICU with life-threatening injuries on May 12, the night of the crash. He died on May 26, Boston police said Friday.

Martel was walking in the area of 19 Bennington St. shortly before midnight when he was hit by a driver in an SUV that did not stop.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say the victim is fighting for his life after the hit-and-run crash late Thursday night.

A friend of the victim, Billy Travalgia, told NBC10 Boston the following day that Martel worked with him as a livery driver for a cab service.

"He’s a good friend," Travalgia said last month. He said he only found out about the crash when he got a call to come into work the morning after the crash.

Local

"My boss called me and told me that Alan, who is a livery driver like myself, got hit by a car crossing the street going to our office," he said.

Surveillance video showed the moments right before Martel was struck.

No further information was immediately available.

