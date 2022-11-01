Victim Killed Near Mall of New Hampshire Was Shot in Face, Authorities Say

Authorities gave new details Tuesday on a deadly shooting over the weekend near the Mall of New Hampshire.

The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said an autopsy on 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic, who was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Manchester.

Investigators determined Cardakovic was shot in the face, with the bullet going into his neck.

Authorities have charged 22-year-old Tyrese Harris with two counts of second-degree murder. He was arraigned Monday and is being held on preventive detention, the attorney general's office said.

Police responded to the area of South Willow Street and Kaye Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday after multiple people reported a person had been shot in the roadway. Officers found Cardakovic unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the attorney general said, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene showed Saturday multiple police cars by the traffic lights near the front entrance to the mall, in addition to a fire truck and an ambulance. Yellow police tape could also be seen stretching across both sides of the busy roadway, and there was a semi truck parked in the middle of the scene. Authorities did not say if or how the vehicle was involved.

Authorities have not released additional information at this time.