Victim of Deadly Attack in Downtown Crossing Remembered as ‘Gentle Soul'

A serious assault in Downtown Crossing has turned into a murder investigation and those who knew the victim are remembering him.

Police identified the victim as Barry Whalen, 46, of Woburn. He was found unconscious near an ATM on Winter Street on St. Patrick’s Day. The Chief Medical Examiner has ruled his death a homicide and found the cause of his death was blunt force trauma.

“He was such a gentle soul. You couldn’t ask for a better person to work for your company,” John Masoobian, Whalen’s boss at Twin Peaks Construction in Foxboro said.

Massobian said Whalen, a native of Ireland, told some of his coworkers he was looking forward to having a Guinness to celebrate on St. Patrick’s Day. They never heard from him again and knew something was wrong when he did not show up to work the following Monday.

“It’s something that shouldn’t have happened. We should be able to walk around the streets without being assaulted or God forbid murdered,” Masoobian said.

Masoobian and others who knew Whalen found out about the deadly attack from police, but those who work on the street where it happened said they had no idea.

Karl Voker said he would like to be made aware of the violence especially after his store was robbed at gunpoint earlier this month.

“If someone gets beaten up and dies, that’s serious. It’s not just little, like shoplifting, so obviously we want to know. We want to protect ourselves,” Voker said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she did not have many details either on Wednesday, but she is confident in the police.

“I know they investigate every situation in the city of Boston and I’m sure we’ll be given more information on this case too,” mayor Wu said.

Some of Whelan’s family members are in town from Ireland for his services later this week. They are asking for privacy, but hope there is an arrest soon.