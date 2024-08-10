Victim of fatal crash on Sagamore Bridge identified

Authorities have identified the person who died after a fatal multiple-car crash at the base of the Sagamore Bridge on Friday.

Massachusetts State Police say 19-year-old Paul Myers was driving in the left lane on Route 6 west when he attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him illegally by shifting into the right lane.

Myers' car crashed into a Toyota Corolla already traveling in the right lane, causing it to hit the curb, spin across the median and crashed into a car traveling in the opposite direction.

The crash resulted in the death 79-year-old Martha Sheldon, who was in the Corolla with an 83-year-old man who suffered serious injuries.



Myers was arrested for suspected operating under the influence.

As of around midnight Saturday, state police said all lanes had reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.