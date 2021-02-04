Local

Massachusetts

Victim of Natick House Fire Identified as 74-Year-Old Man

Joel David Cope was died in a fire on Jan. 26 in Natick, Massachusetts

The victim of a fire at a Natick home late last month was identified by authorities on Thursday as a 74-year-old man.

Joel David Cope died in the blaze in the early morning hours of Jan. 26, according to a statement from the Middlesex district attorney's office.

Cope's wife made it out safely, authorities said.

Crews arrived on the scene at about 2 a.m. after getting a call from a neighbor to find the home fully engulfed, fire officials said. They were told one person was still inside, but could not immediately gain access due to the intensity of the flames.

Fire Chief Michael Lentini said the fire did not appear to be suspicious and apparently started in the rear of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state Fire Marshal's office.

