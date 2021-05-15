Victim Shot, Killed Outside Richdale Foods in New Bedford ID'd by Bristol DA

A man shot and killed in New Bedford Friday night has been identified by authorities.
The victim, 32-year-old Joseph Pauline of New Bedford, was found in the parking lot outside the Richdale Food Market on Brock Avenue Friday night. Police had initially received a report of shots being fired around 6:45 p.m.
Pauline was brought to Saint Luke's Hospital in New Bedford and pronounced dead at 7:44 p.m., according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
No arrests have been reported, and the investigation remains very active, the DA's office said.