Victim Stabbed Multiple Times, Left With Serious Injuries After NH Domestic Assault

A young man from Nashua, New Hampshire, is being charged with five counts of first degree assault, as he is accused of stabbing a male victim multiple times during what police have called a domestic violence assault.

Eighteen-year-old Jaiden Baringer has been held on preventative detention, pending his arraignment at Hillsborough Superior Court on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Nashua Police Department.

Authorities in Nashua responded Tuesday to a home for a report of an active domestic violence assault, involving Baringer and a male known to him, according to the release. When officers got to the home, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds, the police department said.

That victim was given first aid on scene and transported to a hospital to get treatment for his serious injuries, authorities said.

Baringer, who allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times during a physical assault, was taken into custody without treatment.

Additional information about the incident were not released.

Anyone with more information has been asked to reach out to Nashua police at (603) 594-3500 or (603)-589-1665.