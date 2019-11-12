Victims of Deadly Boat Crash on NH’s Lake Winnipesaukee Identified

The two men killed in a boating accident over the weekend on New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee were identified Tuesday.

Both men were long-time Bear island residents known and loved by their neighbors.

"This is going to be a difficult loss for everyone to come to grips with," said Marine Patrol Sgt. Joshua Dirth, though he noted that, "it's a resilient, tight-knit group of people and this is an example of that."

One victim was 76-year-old James A. Hanson of Meredith. His wife, 75-year-old Carmella S. Hanson, was injured and remains hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

The other person who died was 84-year-old Dr. Harold C. Lyon Jr., also of Meredith, police said.

The Hansons' boat and Lyon's were underway when they collided around 6 p.m. Saturday, Dirth said. Crews found the Hansons' adrift just north of Bear Island, and James Hanson was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Sunday morning, crews located a second boat in nearly 50 feet of water and recovered the body of Lyon.

Friends are left heartbroken and wondering what could have gone so terribly wrong for two men who not only loved Lake Winnepsaukee, but knew it well.

"It just doesn't make any sense, it doesn't make any sense," said Jeff Fay. "It's just, it's horrible."

Dirth extends his gratitude to all of the agencies involved in the difficult search and the residents of Bear Island who he says are doing everything they can to help in this investigation.