VIDEO: Band of Wildfire Smoke Visible Behind Boston

The wildfire smoke that's floated from Nova Scotia, Canada, to southeastern Massachusetts this week was visible near Boston Wednesday morning.

That smoke has brought a burning smell to Massachusetts and other parts of New England, and NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger took aerial video that showed a band of it miles from Boston, visible behind the city's skyline.

If you look on the horizon of both pics you can see the extensive smoke line from the Nova Scotia wildfires!!! It goes on forever over New England!!! 🔥🚁 pic.twitter.com/dGfRqmcWtY — Ed Hughes (@SkyRangerEd) May 31, 2023

The smoke has also been visible on radar and from space.

[515 PM Satellite] We can still see the plume of wildfire smoke from Nova Scotia across CT, central MA up into the Merrimack Vly. However those on Martha's Vineyard (esp. Edgartown & Chappaquiddick Isl.) may see smoke for a local fire emanating from the western end of Nantucket: pic.twitter.com/i061UjzmOU — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 30, 2023

A southwestern wind has been carrying the smoke about 300 miles from Nova Scotia, across the North Atlantic. It prompted an air quality alert in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The level of smoke in the air is expected to continue clearing throughout the day, though our First Alert forecast notes that the afternoon sky may continue to be hazy.

Today: Hazy sunshine and warm. Highs in the 80s inland, mid to upper 70s at the coast. Overnight Tonight: Some patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s. Thursday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the 80s to around 90 inland, 70s along the South Coast to Cape Cod.