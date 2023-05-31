VIDEO: Band of Wildfire Smoke Visible Behind Boston

The wildfire smoke that's floated from Nova Scotia, Canada, to southeastern Massachusetts this week was visible near Boston Wednesday morning.
That smoke has brought a burning smell to Massachusetts and other parts of New England, and NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger took aerial video that showed a band of it miles from Boston, visible behind the city's skyline.
The smoke has also been visible on radar and from space.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
A southwestern wind has been carrying the smoke about 300 miles from Nova Scotia, across the North Atlantic. It prompted an air quality alert in Massachusetts on Tuesday.
The level of smoke in the air is expected to continue clearing throughout the day, though our First Alert forecast notes that the afternoon sky may continue to be hazy.