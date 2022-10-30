Local

BOSTON

Video Captures Range Rover Slamming Into Hyde Park Barbershop

The barbershop owner tells NBC10 Boston no one inside the business was hurt

By Darren Botelho

An SUV slammed into a Boston barbershop late Sunday afternoon, with at least seven people inside the business in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured the moment the black Range Rover slammed into the River Street business. Witnesses tell NBC10 Boston that the vehicle continued down the street, where it hit a short brick wall before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home.

Construction crews were boarding up the barbershop and beauty supply store late Sunday night. There were bricks, twisted metal, and yellow police tape in front of the building several hours after the crash.

The owner of the barbershop, Franklin Winklaar, told NBC10 Boston that someone was outside his barbershop moments before the collision.

“One kid was sitting down outside before and thank god he moved,” Winklaar said, adding that no one inside the building was hurt.

Boston police did not release any information about anyone in the SUV as of Sunday night.

