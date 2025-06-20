New Hampshire

Video: Friendly Toast in Portsmouth, NH temporarily closed after deer smashes through window

The deer is believed to be OK, and no employees were injured.

By Marc Fortier

friendlytoastnh
Facebook/The Friendly Toast

The Friendly Toast restaurant in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was unable to open for breakfast as scheduled on Friday morning after a deer smashed through the window about 30 minutes before opening, sending shattered glass throughout the popular eatery.

The restaurant shared video of the incident -- and photos of the aftermath -- on their Instagram account. Broken glass, plates and utensils can be seen strewn about the floor afterward.

Watch the video below:

"Delayed opening in Portsmouth NH today while we repair our window," the post said. "Unexpected visitor 6/20 7am while we were preparing to open. No guests in the building!"

The restaurant, which is located on Congress Street in the heart of downtown Portsmouth, said the deer and all employees are OK.

"Our talented (and brave) sous chef got the deer out our back door without any issues and we didn’t observe any injuries," they said. "PD was still called to find and check on the deer. Happy Friday, everyone!"

