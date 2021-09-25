Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Watertown

Video Shows Person of Interest in Recent Break-ins in Watertown and Waltham

By Jim McKeever

The Watertown Police Department is working with the Waltham Police Department to investigate two house break-ins that occurred early in the morning on Wednesday, officials say.

Police believe that the incidents are related.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One break-in occurred on Longfellow Road in Waltham. Another was on Partridge Street in Watertown. The locations are near each other.

Watertown police shared a video of a person of interest on Facebook.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Michelle Wu 4 mins ago

Michelle Wu to Announce Endorsement in Boston Mayoral Race

child sex abuse 3 hours ago

Former NH Teacher Pleads Guilty to Human Trafficking

Both incidents involve a suspect or suspects entering a home while the residents were asleep inside. No one was injured in either incident, according to police.

As a reminder, police remind residents to make sure that car doors and home doors are secured.

Contact either the Watertown Police Department or the Waltham Police Department with any information.

This article tagged under:

WatertownWalthambreak-inshome break-incar break-ins
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us