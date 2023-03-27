Video Shows Destruction Caused by Massive Scituate Beachfront Fire

Piles of debris were all that remained of several beachfront buildings in Scituate, Massachusetts, on Monday, days after a huge fire destroyed them and damaged others.

Aerial video showed the extent of the destruction — several homes were destroyed, with one that had been damaged needing to be demolished Saturday. The cause of the fire was still under investigation Monday, firefighters told NBC10 Boston said.

"We were extremely lucky that no residents or first responders were injured during the fire," Town Administrator Jim Boudreau said in Scituate's weekly video update Monday. "Our hearts go out to the home owners and residents impacted by the fire."

Crews are working to clean up after multiple homes were destroyed in a massive fire.

The blaze broke out before 8 p.m. on Glades Road in Minot Beach. Eight homes were damaged — five extensively — according Scituate Fire Chief John Murphy. He said floating embers might have sparked a fire in a dumpster near one of the condo buildings.

"This is one of the largest fires with this many homes being destroyed in my 33 years here, we've had a lot of it. It's not uncommon with with the congested beach homes here that we can have fire spread like this. And the weather does contribute to that as well.” Murphy added.

