Video Shows ‘Fight Club'-Like Brawl at Plymouth Beach

Police in Plymouth, Massachusetts, are investigating after a large fight reminiscent of the movie "Fight Club" was captured on video at White Horse Beach over the weekend.

Police said they received a call at 3 p.m. Sunday for a reported fight at the beach. Patrol officers arriving at the scene saw a large crowd that quickly dispersed, according to Capt. Kevin Manuel. But there were no witnesses who said they had seen any sort of a fight and nothing was found at the scene.

After the fact, Manuel said it came to light that there were several videos and still photos that showed a large fight that was organized to take place on the beach, "like a fight club."

Video purportedly taken at the scene shows two men circled by a crowd of people. The two men appear to be wearing boxing gloves, and can be seen repeatedly throwing punches at each other while the crowd follows them as they move across the beach.

Police said they have never received reports of anything like this happening in Plymouth in the past.

Manuel said if the investigtion does turn up something, those involved could be charged with several counts, including assault and battery.

About 80 miles south of Plymouth, eight people were arrested after a brawl broke out at Narrangansett Town Beach in Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon. There was no immediate word on whether the two incidents are connected in any way.