Video shows moment SUV carrying Mayor Wu is involved in crash in Roslindale

There's an ongoing investigation after Mayor Michelle Wu was a passenger in a car that was in a crash Tuesday in Roslindale.

The crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of Hyde Park Avenue and Blakemore Street.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was a passenger in an SUV when it was involved in a crash in Roslindale.

The mayor's office said that no one was seriously hurt.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Video shows a black SUV with police lights on coming around the corner as cars move in the other direction. A car in the right lane stops, but another in the left lane keeps going and collides with the SUV.

Additional details have not been released.