Woman recounts encounter with ICE as she left Chelsea home with her 4-year-old son

A mother recounted her encounter with ICE officers who intercepted her Thursday morning as she was leaving her home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, with her 4-year-old son.

María Flores, a mother of Honduran origin, said federal agents were searching for one of her sons, who is in the country under a deferred action program. She said this isn't the first time agents have tried to intimidate her.

"If you have an arrest warrant, I'll let you in. If you have one, I'll let you in. I've already spoken to a lawyer," Flores said.

Video shows federal agents breaking the window of an SUV and forcing a man out of the vehicle while his wife and child were inside as the family was leaving church.

She captured on video the moment two ICE agents urged her to open the door of her home in Chelsea.

In the video, one of the agents can be heard saying, "You don't have documents to be here. We're giving you a chance. It's your son's fault."

"They told me they were looking for my son. My son isn't a criminal. He came in with a juvenile visa, and they're the ones being sought," Flores stated.

She said that the officers tried to intimidate her in numerous ways. "They told me I was undocumented, and that the child didn't matter; the child was in the car."

The officer is heard again in the video saying, "The police is looking for him. They want to get something out of him. We're federal agents, and he's on a list."

Flores said her son is in the process of obtaining his permanent residency. However, immigration attorney Alba Contreras asserts that these protections are being canceled for the smallest details. "Unfortunately, under this administration, we are not aware that they are using the smallest details to declare that this deferred action is null and void," the expert explains.

Flores' encounter with ICE agents ended after she flatly refused to open the door to her home so they could verify whether her son was there.

Federal agents have carried out several operations with arrests in recent weeks, and their presence is noticeable in the community. One of the arrests that has impacted the city was that of an immigrant as he was leaving church on Mother's Day.

On the other hand, residents have been questioning whether the city's police are collaborating with federal agents following the recent arrests of young people who were taken first to the Chelsea police station. However, authorities say they are not cooperating with ICE agents, nor are they not notifying them.