View Boston opens to the public atop the Prudential Tower Wednesday

One of Boston's most recognizable landmarks will once again allow the public to enjoy panoramic, bird's-eye views of the city skyline.

View Boston officially opens to the public on Wednesday on top of the Prudential Tower, occupying the highest three floors of Boston's second tallest skyscraper.

The new attraction will host several features meant to further elevate the experience of seeing the city from above. Interactive attractions at the View Boston include photo opportunities, digital maps that allow visitors to zoom in on points of interest and an immersive theatre and touchscreen to showcase Boston's many diverse neighborhoods. The attraction also features an open-air deck and a private event space.

"We are thrilled to share this remarkable experience with everyone who wants to explore the beauty and diversity of our incredible city," Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President for BXP’s Boston Region, wrote in a news release. "We believe that View Boston will become a must-visit attraction for tourists and a favorite spot for locals to gather and celebrate special moments."

Also at View Boston, visitors can grab refreshments at the Stratus cocktail bar and the Beacon bistro.

Ticketing packages range from $35 to $55. The hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and people can buy tickets and make dining reservations online.

Top of the Hub, formally at the top of the Pru, closed in 2020.