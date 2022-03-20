Local

Massachusetts

Vigil Held for 18-Year-Old Killed in Marblehead Crash

Police in Marblehead, Massachusetts, say 18-year-old James Galante died from his injuries after an early-morning crash on the causeway along Ocean Avenue

A private vigil was held this weekend in Marblehead, Massachusetts, for the 18-year-old who was killed in a crash early Friday morning.

Friends and family of James Galante gathered Saturday night at Piper Field in Marblehead.

Galante died in a crash on the causeway along Ocean Avenue. Police responded around 3 a.m. Friday and found Galante still inside the vehicle which had gone off the road.

The teen died from his injuries at a local hospital Friday afternoon, Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King said.

"This will surely have a great impact on our tightknit community and we are working closely with Marblehead School District to ensure they will be supported in the coming days and weeks," King said in a statement Friday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

