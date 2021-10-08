Local

Brockton

Vigil Held for ‘Kind-Hearted' Man Killed Before Police Standoff in Brockton

His brother asked to see surveillance video showing what happened in the shooting

By Staff Reports

The family of the 28-year-old killed in Brockton, Massachusetts, Thursday night by a man who went on to shoot a police officer, then himself, arrived at the scene a day later to grieve.

A candlelight vigil was set up on Taber Avenue for Christopher Gomes, and some family members were stricken as they tried to process what happened in the killing, which remains under investigation by Brockton police.

"We want to remember him the way we knew him, as kind and kind-hearted as he was," one family member said.

His brother asked to see surveillance video showing what happened in the shooting, which prosecutors said was carried out by 32-year-old Kevin Serpa.

In the surveillance footage, an SUV is seen driving down Tabor Avenue and parking, before someone walks up it and fires. The vehicle lurches forward, and the gunman follows it, firing into it again.

The Brockton police officer who was shot Thursday night has been released from the hospital and his alleged shooter has been identified.

A police SUV arrives at the scene, but more gunshots are fired -- from a second-floor window, according to prosecutors -- which sent one officer to the hospital having been shot four times, at least once in his Kevlar vest.

After an hourslong standoff, Serpa killed himself, authorities said.

The Plymouth County district attorney identified Gomes as the man shot and killed inside the SUV.

The wounded officer, recent police academy graduate Robert Otis, was discharged from the hospital Friday.

What led to the shooting remained under investigation Friday.

