Vigil held for woman found stabbed and slashed to death in a vehicle at Logan Airport

Hundreds packed a church in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Sunday to remember the 31-year-old woman who was found slain inside a parked SUV at Logan Airport last week.

Those who attended the event to honor Maggie Mbitu say the pain is still palpable for those who knew and loved her.

"This is tragic, tragic," Mbitu's nephew James Ndungu said. "Nobody could ever imagine this."

"Maggie is a wonderful gal, beautiful soul inside out," Mbitu's cousin Rosemary Ndungu said. "It's overwhelming. It's difficult. Our minds are all over but our hearts are aching. It's very painful."

A Lowell man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death, leaving her body in a car parked at Logan Airport before fleeing to Kenya.

Friends and family gathered at the vigil for the nurse from Whitman who was reported missing on Monday by her family when she didn't show up for work.

Her colleagues say they immediately knew something was wrong.

"Maggie always showed up for her team. She always showed up for the people she worked with," a woman said through tears at Sunday's vigil.

State police say Mbitu's body was found in her boyfriend's SUV in a parking garage at Logan Airport on Wednesday. Investigators believe she was stabbed to death, as she had large slash wounds on her face and neck area, and a puncture wound to her side.

According to an arrest warrant, authorities found surveillance video showing 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe, of Lowell, leaving the parking garage moments after his SUV was seen entering. He was later seen checking into a flight heading to Kenya.

U.S. authorities are now working with officials there to try to find him.

"We just need justice for Maggie," Rosemary Ndungu said. "We want this guy arrested as soon as possible so that we know the process of justice is beginning so that our healing can start. Without justice, our hearts will not rest."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.