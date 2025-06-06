Franklin

Vigil held in honor of 5-year-old girl and mother killed in Franklin crash

More than 100 people gathered at the site of the crash in Franklin, Massachusetts, that left Krisha Patel and Minaben Patel dead

Loved ones gathered Thursday to say goodbye to a 5-year-old girl and her mother killed in a crash in Franklin, Massachusetts.

The crash, which authorities said was caused by a drunk driver, happened on May 24 on Grove Street. The young girl, 5-year-old Krisha Patel, was airlifted to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. Her mother, 38-year-old Minaben Patel, died this week.

Krisha's brother, Kunj Patel, also suffered broken bones and damage to internal organs.

The 14-year-old was able to stand up from his wheelchair, holding a rose and a candle at Thursday's vigil for his mother and sister.

His father was driving the family to pick up a cake for his birthday Memorial Day weekend. Police said a drunk driver was traveling in the wrong lane.

The Patels swerved, but the two vehicles collided.

"We're just crying," said family friend Kiran Kumar Patel. "Why, God, did you do this with such a nice, innocent family? This is not the time to take away two family members."

Thursday night, more than 100 friends, family and community members came together to honor the family.

"We didn't know them, but we're all one family in the world," said Nancy Dowd.

Together, they lit candles, sang, prayed, and placed flowers at the site of the crash in Franklin.

"There's simply a spirit drawing me here to share the grief and the sorrow of what happened and why it happened," said Frank Falvey. "Why did this have to happen?"

According to authorities, the other driver, James Blanchard, told police he'd been working as a landscaper and was drinking beer on the job, then drank vodka while he was driving.

He is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence and negligent operation. He has pleaded not guilty.

After the crash, Minaben and Krisha Patel were both found on the ground.

"I just pray for the family," said Saeed Ahmed. "I hope God gives them patience and strength to overcome this and carry on with their lives."

