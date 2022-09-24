Vince Wilfork Inducted Into Patriots Hall of Fame

Vince Wilfork, one of the more important pieces of the New England Patriots dynasty, was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots chairman, owner, and CEO Robert Kraft spoke about the significance of the nose tackle's contributions during his 11 years with the organization.

"Vince anchored a defensive unit that helped propel the Patriots to 10 division titles, 6 AFC championships, 4 trips to the super bowl, and 2 great parades in downtown Boston," Kraft said. "There are a lot of really big players who battle in the trenches in the NFL, but few have ever had the combined size, strength, quickness and overall athletic agility as Vince."

"Vince just didn't tackle enemy ball carriers, he steamrolled them. and as much as we enjoyed watching him punish an opposing quarterback. There was nothing for me that was more entertaining than watching opponents trying to tackle Vince when he returned an interception or a fumble," Kraft added. "Clearly Vince made an immediate impact on the field and left a lasting impression...typically in the chest of his opponents. And that of course is the reason we're all here today."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kraft said Wilfork became one of his all-time favorites, and he got emotional as he shared a personal anecdote about No. 75, recalling how when the pair met for the first time following the 2004 draft, Wilfork was wearing a large gold medallion around his neck that had his parents' wedding photo. Wilfork's parents both died within six months of each other while he was attending and playing football at the University of Miami.

Years later, as Kraft's wife's health was declining, Wilfork brought him a gold medallion with the couple's wedding photo on it. Kraft said after Myra died, he wore that piece of jewelry every day for nearly a year, saying no player had ever done anything like that for him before.

Following Myra's death, Kraft also recalled how Wilfork would give him a kiss on each cheek -- one for Kraft and one for Myra. Kraft said he will always be grateful to him for that.

Forever in the Foxboro family.



Best 📸s from @TheHall’s induction ceremony: https://t.co/G2BE91Wzje — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 25, 2022

Former teammates and thousands of fans attended Saturday's ceremony, which was open to the public.

"Patriots fans will remember Vince for his big body, even bigger smile and always making the biggest plays. For a decade of Patriots dominance, no defender played a bigger role both literally and figuratively than Vince Wilfork. Vince gave us all many memorable moments in which we could all be thankful," Kraft said. "In a word, Wilfork was simply in-VINCE-able.

"I'm honored to present Vince with his red jacket and it's only a matter of time hopefully before he gets a gold one, which he truly deserves," Kraft said as he called on Wilfork to come up. "It's my pleasure to introduce the 32nd member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, Vince Wilfork."

The two-time Super Bowl champion said he was honored to be wearing the red jacket. Emotional at times, Wilfork spoke about his life and his Patriots career, clearly focused on how much his parents meant to him.

"As a player, I never really thought about being a Hall of Famer. My goal was always playing football, a game I love, but to understand who I am, you have to understand my journey," Wilfork said.

The 2004 first round draft pick shared how he fought battles at home before facing them on the field.

Wilfork rolled his diabetic father in a wheel chair to all of his high school practices.

“My father was still suffering. Mother out of work. My family, we had to figure it out.”

Both of Wilfork's parents died before he turned 22 years old.

“I had to survive. I had to learn how to survive at a very young age. No one every gave me anything. Nothing. Everything I got, I worked for. I worked for. I worked for. I grind. I put the time in. I never got any handouts. Ever.”

After relaying to Patriots Nation that he played with a broken heart for 13 years due to family tragedy, emotion overcame one of the game's greatest.

“I had the greatest teammates ever. The greatest fans ever. Greatest owner ever. Greatest coach ever.“

“I’m wearing this jacket but this jacket is for all of us. Because you made me who I was at this level. So I want to say thank you.”

Wilfork's coach of 10 years, Bill Belichick, said, “Thank you for all you’ve done for me. For my family. For this organization. You are truly not only a hall of farmer but you’re one of the captains on this hall of fame team, congratulations.”

“I had the greatest teammates ever, the greatest fans ever, the greatest owner ever and the greatest coach ever.”@wilfork75 is the newest member of @TheHall: https://t.co/QDKH3Lc4Vy — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2022

Wilfork is considered one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history. He is the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame. The 6-foot-2, 325-pounder helped the Patriots to Super Bowl titles in 2004 and 2014. In 13 NFL seasons (189 games), he tallied 16 sacks, 560 tackles (39 for loss), five forced fumbles and three interceptions. He was a First-Team All-Pro in 2012 and a Second-Team All-Pro three times: in 2007, 2010, and 2011.

The Patriots welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Gillette Stadium for Sunday's season-opener, and Wilfork will be honored at halftime. Kraft explained Sunday how the Patriots can actually thank the Ravens for Wilfork, recalling how the Patriots traded their first-round pick (19th overall) in the 2003 NFL Draft to the Ravens for a 2003 second-round and 2004 first-round draft choice. The Ravens selected quarterback Kyle Boller in 2003, while the Patriots chose Vince Wilfork out of the University of Miami with Baltimore's original draft choice at 21st overall in the 2004 draft.