VIRAL VIDEO: Lawrence Man Recognized as Hero After Running Across Highway to Stop Runaway Car

A man from Lawrence, Massachusetts is being recognized as a hero after helping a woman in the middle of a state highway.

Adolfo Molina, 25, makes a living as an Uber driver. He said the other day when he saw a driver in trouble he felt the call to help and got out of the vehicle, simply doing everything in his power to stop the runaway car.

In the video recorded by another driver that already has a million views, Molina can be seen running out of his truck, crossing four lanes of traffic and catching up with a blue car. He tries to open the door and can be seen waving for help. The driver had lost consciousness.

Molina said that another man stopped to help him and they tried to use some sticks on the tires to stop the car, but it wasn't enough. Molina did not give up and although that part was not recorded on video, he, with the help of the other man, managed to stop the car.

Molina's wife Maytee Molina told our sister station Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra that he has always been brave, and since the video was published the phone has not stopped ringing.

The feat has gone viral around the world and in the city of Lawrence where the Dominican Republic native has lived for five years with his family, they consider him a hero.

On Monday, the Dominican consulate in Boston granted Molina recognition for his bravery.

"The Dominican Consulate of Boston, Massachusetts and the Index-Boston, on behalf of the Honorable General Consul, Enrique Garcia and Mr. Oscar Guerrero, presented a well-deserved recognition to the young Dominican Adolfo Burgos for his great contributions to society and the country," a post on the Consulate's Facebook page, translated from Spanish, reads.

On Tuesday, he will receive another from the Lawrence mayor's office.

Molina has not heard from the driver, but he said that he would like to meet her and know that she recovered.