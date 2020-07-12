Virgin Mary Statue Set on Fire Outside Boston Church

Boston Police are investigating after a statue of the Virgin Mary was apparently burned outside of a church in Dorchester.

Police responded to a reported fire outside of Saint Peter’s Parish Church on Bowdoin Street around 10p.m. on Saturday where they found the burned statue.

Fire officials say someone had set fire to plastic flowers that were in the hands of the statue, which caused the face and upper body of the statue to be burned.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information on the incident to contact Boston Police.