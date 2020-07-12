Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Virgin Mary Statue Set on Fire Outside Boston Church

By Lara Salahi

Boston Police are investigating after a statue of the Virgin Mary was apparently burned outside of a church in Dorchester.

Police responded to a reported fire outside of Saint Peter’s Parish Church on Bowdoin Street around 10p.m. on Saturday where they found the burned statue.

Fire officials say someone had set fire to plastic flowers that were in the hands of the statue, which caused the face and upper body of the statue to be burned.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

1 hour ago

Woman Dies on Family Whitewater Rafting Trip in Maine

BOSTON 2 hours ago

More Violence Overnight in Boston: 2 Killed in Separate Shootings

Authorities are asking for anyone with information on the incident to contact Boston Police.

This article tagged under:

BOSTON
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us