Virginia man facing charges in deadly Roxbury shooting Sunday

A man killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood has been identified, along with his suspected killer, police said Tuesday.

Riccardy Romain, a 51-year-old from Chesterfield, Virginia, has been charged with murder and a weapons charge in the fatal shooting, Boston police said. It wasn't immediately clear if Romain was in custody.

The shooting at Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street about 7:47 p.m. Sunday left Mattapan resident Jackson Beausejour, 33, fatally wounded, police said. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounce dead.

Police continue to investigate what happened in the shooting and asked anyone with information to call detectives at 617-343-4470 or, if they wish to submit information anonymously, by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to CRIME (27463).

If you have been impacted by homicide, survivor outreach services are available. Contact the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute at 617-825-1917 Ext. 119 or visit the website LDBPeaceInstitute.org for more information.

It was one of two deadly shootings Sunday, which Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden addressed at a news conference that night.

"We're gonna continue to pray for the safety and welfare and peace of our city," Kevin Hayden said. "There are simply too many guns on our streets and too many incidents that happen as a result, and it's tragic."

The Boston Police Department's homicide unit is investigating.