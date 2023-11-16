Vitamin D deficiency? How winter sunlight affects our health

As New England transitions into late fall and gears up for winter's onset, we are watching the days shorten up and the sun appears lower in the sky. This change in sun angle significantly impacts people living in northern altitude’s ability to produce vitamin D.

A combination of Boston's latitude and the tilt of the northern hemisphere on Earth’s axis away from the sun during the winter makes it more difficult to soak up the sun. Everywhere south of the 37th parallel can still get enough sun in the winter to produce vitamin D. But Boston's latitude is at 42 degrees N, well north of the 37th parallel. If you are looking at the sky, the sun only rises 25 degrees above the horizon in December. In contrast, the sun would be at a 70-degree angle from the horizon in the summer. Consequently, from November to February, the sunlight is not direct enough to facilitate the absorption of vitamin D.

Vitamin D is vital for various bodily processes, with two significant reasons to maintain adequate levels during winter immune system support and the influence on brain function related to mental health. Notably, individuals experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) or seasonal depression often exhibit low levels of vitamin D.

To address this deficiency during winter, individuals in regions with limited sunlight can consider alternative sources of vitamin D, such as dietary supplements or vitamin D-rich foods and considering vitamin D supplements if recommended by health care professionals can contribute to maintaining optimal vitamin D levels.

