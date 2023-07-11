Vitamin Sea Brewing planning to open second location

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like an award-winning South Shore brewery is making plans to open another location.

According to a Tweet from the place, Vitamin Sea Brewing in Weymouth is looking to open a second outlet, mentioning "South Shore Things...Coming 2023" in the thread while also confirming that this will indeed be a second location and not a move from its home on Moore Road. The Twitter post also shows a blueprint for what will apparently be its new outlet, showing a bar area along with some other details on the space.

Vitamin Sea, which won Boston Magazine's 2019 Malt Madness (a people's choice award for best brewery in New England), currently has a seasonal beer garden in Cambridge's Kendall Square, and previously had a beer garden in Hull and a space at the Roslindale Substation. (The brewery first opened in Weymouth in the early part of 2019.)

The website for Vitamin Sea Brewing can be found at https://vitaminseabrewing.com/

