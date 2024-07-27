Volunteers, friends and family to search for Harmony Montgomery's remains in Mass.

Dozens of people are expected to search for Harmony Montgomery's remains in Saugus, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

They are expected to search at the Rumney Marsh Reservation near the Saugus-Revere town line, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Investigators believe Harmony was murdered in December 2019, though she wasn't reported missing for nearly two years. During the trial, Kayla Montgomery testified that Harmony's body was hidden in the trunk of a car, a cooler, a ceiling vent and a workplace freezer before Adam Montgomery disposed of it.

She also testified that Adam repeatedly punched Harmony in the head because the girl had wet herself and that he drove away with Harmony's remains in a rental truck in March 2020, and that he didn't say where he was going.



Adam was found guilty in February of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony and sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.