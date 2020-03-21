coronavirus in new england

Volunteers to Hand Out COVID-19 Information Packets in Boston Neighborhoods

The information will be handed out in a variety of languages

By Monica Madeja

Nearly one thousand volunteers in small groups were scheduled to drop off information packets door-to-door in dozens of Boston neighborhoods Saturday.

The packets contain key information about the virus, including how to help stop the spread.

The information will be handed out in a variety of languages, including Portuguese and Vietnamese.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 9 mins ago

RI Gov. to Provide Update on Coronavirus Outbreak

Massachusetts State Police 36 mins ago

Troopers Implicated, Not Charged in OT Scheme Keep Pensions

The packets include information that people have been hearing for days now about making sure to wash your hands, staying home if you're feeling sick and avoiding gathering in large groups.

There is also information about where people can pick up free meals.

In addition, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said hospitals need medical supplies.

He's appealing to local businesses that may have these sorts of supplies to share.

Volunteers were scheduled to start handing out materials at 9 a.m.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in new englandBOSTONCOVID-19Mayor Marty Walshsocial distancing
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us