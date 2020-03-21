Volunteers to Hand Out COVID-19 Information Packets in Boston Neighborhoods

Nearly one thousand volunteers in small groups were scheduled to drop off information packets door-to-door in dozens of Boston neighborhoods Saturday.

The packets contain key information about the virus, including how to help stop the spread.

The information will be handed out in a variety of languages, including Portuguese and Vietnamese.

The packets include information that people have been hearing for days now about making sure to wash your hands, staying home if you're feeling sick and avoiding gathering in large groups.

There is also information about where people can pick up free meals.

In addition, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said hospitals need medical supplies.

He's appealing to local businesses that may have these sorts of supplies to share.

Volunteers were scheduled to start handing out materials at 9 a.m.