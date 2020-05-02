Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Vt. Game Warden Named Year’s Top Officer by North American Group

The award for Sgt. Robert Currier of Essex Junction "is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on a game warden in North America," said Vermont's chief game warden

By The Associated Press

Vermont Foliage
NECN

A Vermont state game warden has been named "Officer of the Year for 2020" by the North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department said. 

The award for Sgt. Robert Currier of Essex Junction "is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on a game warden in North America," said Vermont's chief game warden, Col. Jason Batchelder. An international panel of conservation law enforcement professionals get nominations from the United States and Canada and pick a winner, he said. 

Currier is the first Vermont state game warden to receive the award, said department Commissioner Louis Porter. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather 2 hours ago

Any Morning Showers Will Quickly Clear Out for Perfect Sunday

2 hours ago

Some NH Trailheads Closed by US for Social Distancing Are Reopening

"Robert is a warden that others look to for assistance as well as look up to. Day to day, he proves he is a true professional," said Currier's supervisor, Lieutenant Carl Wedin.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us