Vt. Gov. Scott to Provide Coronavirus Update

Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to give an update on Vermont's response to the coronavirus crisis, Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Scott and members of his administration will discuss remote learning in the state's school districts and how telecommunications providers are supporting remote work during the stay-at-home advisory.

The number of people in Vermont who have died from coronavirus-related illness now stands at 40, according to the latest data from the state. There are now 818 people who have tested positive.

During Scott's Monday news conference, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said that health department modeling shows the slope of the curve continues to plateau.

The state has conducted over 13,000 tests and implemented a new aggressive testing strategy and conduct contact tracing efforts. The administration is also working to get rapid tests.

The health commissioner said the state focusing on isolating and quarantining those infected in order to keep the case numbers low. Health officials also need to protect the most vulnerable and to not exceed capacity in the health care system, Levine said.

He added that right now, there are no major outbreaks at long-term health care facilities.