Gov. Phil Scott is expected to unveil a timeline for when all Vermonters over the age of 16 will become eligible to get the COVID vaccine Friday.

Scott is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. During a briefing earlier this week, Scott said that he had received the assurance needed in a call with White House officials and other governors on vaccine supplies to outline the remaining schedule for vaccines so that all Vermonters are eligible by the end of April.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Friday, Scott will also detail when the next age group, Vermonters aged 60 and older, can start making vaccine appointments.

If vaccine supplies are provided to Vermont as promised, all residents who want one can be fully vaccinated by the summer, allowing the state "to get back to normal'' by July 4, according to Scott.

Meanwhile, health officials confirmed that a new strain of coronavirus, first identified in California, is now in Vermont. Officials reported the U.K. variant was in the state earlier this month.

The California strain is is 20% more transmissible and has been designated as a "variant of concern," by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention.

The U.K. variant has now been found in eight specimens and the California variant in three specimens, health officials said.

Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants and strains are to be expected. Many emerge and disappear, but others can persist and even become the predominant strain.

The Health Department has sent 98 select samples to the Massachusetts Public Health Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Virology program for genetic sequencing. The department also sent 60 samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The specimens are taken from people who had already tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials said while it is not surprising that the variants continue to be detected, it reinforces concerns of increased cases, illness and outbreaks.

“These variants of the COVID-19 virus can move more easily from person to person,” Health Commissioner Mark Levine said. “This is setting us up for a race of sorts between the presence of strains of a highly contagious virus, our rapidly progressing vaccination program, and the need for each of us to continue to focus on prevention and getting tested.”

Medical studies are ongoing but show the current vaccines are effective against these variants. Levine cautioned, however, that with parts of the state showing a plateau or even an uptick in COVID-19 activity in Vermont, it is still important that people double-down on efforts to prevent spreading the virus.

“All prevention measures apply, and are critical if we are to stay ahead of the virus and give ourselves the couple of months more we need to get all eligible Vermonters vaccinated,” Levine said.

Last week, Scott announced relaxed restrictions that allow for two unvaccinated people or households to gather at a time. Additionally, Scott announced restaurants would be able to seat six people at a table and they can be from different families.