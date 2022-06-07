Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Housing Crisis

Vt. Governor Authorizes New Approaches to Combating Housing Crisis

Governor Scott authorized a package of measures aimed at increasing access to high-quality housing 

By Jack Thurston

NBC Universal, Inc.

A package of measures signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, is aimed at expanding access to affordable housing and properties for middle-income folks, during what has widely been labeled a crisis in the state.

"Even with all we’ve done, though, we know this won’t completely solve all our housing problems," acknowledged Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, before signing bills into law that were crafted with tripartisan support in the Vermont Legislature. "But these bills are the most significant actions we’ve taken as a state."

Under the newly-authorized laws, tens of millions of dollars will go to rehabbing run-down properties to make them rentable again and to providing incentives to developers to build homes for middle-income Vermonters.

First-time homebuyer support, improvements for manufactured home parks, downtown tax credits and more are also included. The governor said the measures are all part of a larger effort to spend a quarter-billion dollars in American Rescue Plan funds on Vermont’s housing sector.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Vermont news

rain 4 hours ago

The Ongoing Drought in New England, By the Numbers

gun reform 13 hours ago

Ben & Jerry's Galvanizes Customers to Lobby for Tighter Gun Laws After Texas, New York Mass Shootings

gas prices Jun 6

Vt. Travel Sector Optimistic for Strong Season, Despite High Gas Prices

"It’s not just about affordability, it’s about availability," observed Julie Iffland, the executive director of the Randolph Area Community Development Corporation.

RACDC, a community development nonprofit, is behind a new solar-powered neighborhood in Randolph, with both rental apartments and modest homes for ownership.

Updates in state law to how certain permits are handled should help make the vision a reality, Iffland predicted.

"Before, it was not unusual for us to get a call from someone looking for housing," Iffland said in an interview with NECN. "That’s normal. We would get more of those, but we started getting calls from employers saying, 'I have employees living in cars. Do you have housing for them?' That’s new."

Shelby McDermott, an X-ray tech at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, described the search for rental housing in Vermont that wouldn’t break her budget as "incredibly daunting."

"It’s not that I’m particularly picky," McDermott insisted. "I just want a home that is safe for my children. We would be first-time homebuyers. And at the time, right now, there’s nothing we could ever afford in this state that is actually worth buying."

McDermott, who moved four times in a year and who said she had to leave a job in Rutland because of struggles finding housing, recently located a rental which she called "great." Were it not for that opportunity and a landlord she said is conscientious and community-minded, McDermott said she and her partner might have had to leave the state — and the job at the hospital.

McDermott said she now hopes state policymakers’ focus on housing will get many more Vermonters into safe and happy homes.

This article tagged under:

Housing CrisisVermontHousingPhil ScottAffordable Housing
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Life in Lockdown Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us