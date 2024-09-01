Vt. man accused of attacking pregnant nurse at hospital

Michael Partlow, 62, allegedly attacked a nurse at Central Vermont Medical Center, Berlin police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man is facing several charges after he allegedly attacked a pregnant nurse during a visit to a hospital in Berlin, Vermont, on Friday.

Berlin police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WPTZ that Michael Partlow, 62, of Barre City, also allegedly yelled obscenities, threatened staff and refused to leave while at Central Vermont Medical Center.

Partlow is charged with assault on a protected professional, disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, trespass and violating conditions of release, according to WPTZ.

He was issued a citation to appear in court in October to answer to the charges. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

