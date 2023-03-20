Woman Dies After Calling 911 to Report Fire at Her Home; 2 Kids Survive

A woman in Mendon, Vermont, called 911 late Saturday night to report a fire at her home but she stopped responding to the dispatcher while on the phone and died from her injuries, police said. Two kids and a family dog survived.

According to Vermont State Police, 52-year-old Helvi Abatiell Furlan called emergency responders around 11:42 p.m. Saturday and reported that she was in a structure fire before she stopped responding to questions. The dispatcher was able to determine the address of the call was 176 Old Stockbridge Path in Mendon, and numerous agencies responded to the home.

Two state troopers and Rutland firefighters found Furlan inside and carried her out of the burning home to an ambulance, which rushed her to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Police say a 17-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl who had been in the home survived the fire without injury, as did the family's dog.

Investigators say the fire appears to be accidental and they believe it started in or around the wood burning furnace and chimney. The specific cause is classified as undetermined, police said.

Firefighters from Rutland, Killington, Chittenden, Proctor and Pittsford assisted on scene, and the Vermont State Police victim services unit also responded.

Furlan's death is under investigation though it is not considered suspicious, police said. The medical examiner's office will determine her cause and manner of death.