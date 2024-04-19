Wahlburgers at South Bay in Dorchester has apparently closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A location of a chain of burger spots with local roots appears to have closed.

According to a source, Wahlburgers at South Bay in Dorchester is no longer in business, with the website for the chain seeming to confirm that it is gone as it has been removed from the locations section of the site. We reached out to the company several days ago to find out more information on the closure, and if/when they get back to us, we will post an update.

The South Bay location of Wahlburgers first opened in late 2018; existing outlets of the chain — which was founded by Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg — can be found locally in the Fenway, Logan Airport (2), Hingham and Lynnfield.

The address for the now-closed location of Wahlburgers at South Bay was 9 District Avenue, Dorchester, MA, 02125. The website for the chain can be found at wahlburgersrestaurant.com.

