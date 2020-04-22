Wahlburgers to Feed Boston Police, Firefighters Thursday

Wahlburgers will be feeding all Boston Fire Department fire houses on Thursday.

The food donation is the result of a partnership between Wahlburgers and Crescent Capital that will eventually reach communities outside of Boston as well.

The first stop will be will be E41 and Ladder 14 in Allston starting at 11:30 a.m. Wahlburgers will go on to provide meals to all 32 Boston area fire stations and central headquarters, Boston EMTs and paramedics, 11 Boston area police stations and three state police barracks, including a stop at 4:30 p.m. at the Boston Police Department station in Dorchester.

The meals will be prepared and packaged at the Dorchester and Fenway Wahlburgers locations and delivered by the Wahlburgers Food Truck and Boston Sparks Association's mobile canteen.

On Friday, Wahlburgers will also deliver meals to Carney Hospital, The Boston Home and to UPS employees in Norwood. On Monday, meals will be delivered to Brigham & Women's Faulkner Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital. And on Wednesday, 300 meals will be delivered to Worcester area firefighters, police officers and EMS workers, as well as workers at the UMass Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 testing lab.

“Not being able to be fully operational these past several weeks has been heartbreaking for our entire organization. But that hasn’t stopped our commitment to supporting the communities we serve however we can,” Mark Wahlberg said in a statement. “Partnering with Crescent Capital will allow us to give back the best way we know how, by providing warm meals to the heroes battling this virus each and every day.”

Similar efforts in other cities and towns are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

