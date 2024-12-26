Wakefield

Investigators working in Wakefield, NH, on Christmas night

A spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Safety didn't immediately have any confirmed information to share Wednesday night

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

An investigation is underway Christmas night in Wakefield, New Hampshire, according to the town's fire rescue department.

There were no details about what was under investigation — a Wakefield Fire/Rescue official referred questions to the New Hampshire Fire Marshal's Office.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Safety didn't immediately have any confirmed information to share when contacted by NBC10 Boston Wednesday night.

Wakefield is a town of about 5,500 on the Maine border east of Lake Winnipesaukee.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

More NH news

New Hampshire Dec 24

Massachusetts woman suffers serious head injuries in NH snowmobile crash

Concord Dec 23

Man found dead at NH Insurance Dept. office; death not believed suspicious

New Hampshire Dec 20

Hypothermic hiker rescued by helicopter from NH's White Mountains

This article tagged under:

WakefieldNew Hampshire
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us