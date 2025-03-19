Wakefield

Police seek ‘unknown number' of suspects in Wakefield double shooting

The double shooting happened Tuesday night on Lakeshore Drive

By Lauren Melendez



Two men were found shot inside a car Tuesday evening in Wakefield, Massachusetts, and are suffering serious injuries in the wake of the incident.

Wakefield police have indicated there could be multiple people involved in this case — saying that investigators are searching for an "unknown number of suspects."

The two men were found shot and left in a car in the Lakeshore Drive area; emergency crews were called to the scene at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say two male victims were shot in a residential Wakefield neighborhood.
The incident prompted a response from a number of public safety agencies, ranging from local fire departments to state police.

The two men were rushed to nearby hospitals. Police said that the violence was targeted.

Families in the neighborhood were left unsettled.

While police believe the shooting was targeted, they also said they believe that the situation was isolated — meaning there is not an active threat for anyone nearby, despite the investigation still being in its early stages.

