Dog rescued during house fire in Wakefield

Firefighters rescued a dog during a house fire in Wakefield, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Crews first responded after a fire captain noticed smoke coming from the attic of a home on Pleasant Street and called it in, according to Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan. One person in the home was able to escape unharmed. Firefighters rescued a dog during the call. No injuries were reported.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials believe it was accidental, Sullivan said. The flames were contained to the attic.