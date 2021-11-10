Local

missing person

Wakefield Police Searching for Missing Teenager

Lilyana Halliday was last seen outside a Walgreens in a blue zip-up sweater, a black Northeast Voke T-shirt, black pants and tan boots

By Asher Klein

Lilyana Halliday
Wakefield Police Department

A 15-year-old teenager has gone missing in Wakefield, Massachusetts, police said Wednesday.

Lilyana Halliday was last seen Tuesday afternoon outside of a Walgreens in the town with a friend, Wakefield police said.

The girl is 5-foot-4 and about 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen in a blue zip-up sweater, a black Northeast Voke T-shirt, black pants and tan boots. She also wears black-rimmed eyeglasses.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at 781-245-1212.

