‘Real scary': Man recounts BB gun incident at inaugural Wakefield Porchfest

A woman who allegedly pointed a BB gun at families during the inaugural Porchfest in Wakefield, Massachusetts, on Sunday was given house arrest as she faced a judge or the first time in the case Monday.

Briged MacDonough, 42, was arrested after witnesses reported her driving erratically and pointing what at first looked like firearm at the event on Sunday.

No one was hurt, but Dave Paek, a witness, described the incident as “real scary” for his family — his 5-year-old in tears — and others attending the festival. He described MacDonough's vehicle, an SUV, "just barreling down the street" and honking, before pulling into a driveway where several parents asked her to slow down.

“She rolled down her window and as she drove past us, she pointed the gun at all of us,” Paek said.

MacDonough was arraigned in Malden District Court on three charges of assault with a dangerous weapon. Her attorney clarified that the weapon was a BB gun, and that she had voluntarily turned it over to law enforcement.

Prosecutors revealed that MacDonough was already on law enforcement’s radar. Saugus police had requested a wellness check on her due to apparent mental health issues, following an altercation with her boyfriend where she allegedly drove her vehicle into his.

The judge ordered MacDonough to be transported to Lynn, where she is on probation. She will be placed under house arrest with a GPS monitor once it is available. Additionally, she must continue psychiatric treatment.

A nearby school sent out an email with resources to help students cope with the fear and confusion caused by the event, and the Wakefield Porchfest Committee sent NBC10 Boston this statement:

We were shocked and saddened to learn about the incident that occurred near one of the Wakefield Porchfest locations on Saturday. We are beyond grateful that no one was hurt. We would like to thank the Wakefield Police Department for resolving the situation quickly, and in a professional manner, ensuring the safety of Wakefield residents.

It is to our town's credit that this incident has not overshadowed a momentous day in Wakefield: one of camaraderie and community spirit. For our first Porchfest, the community came together at 50 locations across town to watch 105 musical performances from a diverse range of musicians, including many students. In total, the community saw 250 hours of live music and the feedback has been extremely positive. We are excited to start planning for next year and look forward to many more years of music together.