Waking up to snow again? Coastal storm also bringing strong wind and rain showers

Well, we have our hands full with this one.

A strong coastal storm hits us with wind, rain, and SNOW through midday, then eases this afternoon and tonight.

How much snow are we getting Saturday?

The higher up you are, the better your chances for accumulation. That said, some mix/snow may work down from the hills (and creep over to I-495) this morning, but as the sun comes up, the temperatures bounce back to the mid/upper 30s and our chances for accumulation fizzle.

Will it be windy?

Strong storms like this also generate some strong wind. At times it may peak at 30-40 mph – primarily along the coast – through the early afternoon.

Wind chills will hold in the upper 20s (!!!) throughout the day. Kick this one to the curb.

Will there be more rain this weekend?

Tonight, it’s about the sprinkles, scattered showers, and patchy fog.

We might have another round of rain early tomorrow, but we’ll trend toward drier times in the afternoon, with the remote possibility of a few rays of sun poking through, especially west of Worcester.

When will it feel like spring again?

And just like that, we’re in the milder air by Monday. And Tuesday, 60s get us back to spring, and even though we cool down by midweek, we stay dry.

Enjoy the weekend