Walkout at Lexington's Minutemen Technical High School

Students walked out Monday at Minutemen Technical High School in Lexington, Massachusetts.
Scores of people were spotted outside the school on Monday morning at 10:30 a.m.
A student told NBC10 Boston that the walkout was planned over concerns the principal would be let go — an online petition supporting him has more than 1,300 signatures. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the district for comment.
